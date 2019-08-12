Advanced Search

August 12, 2019

Cosmetics CEO quits over video

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2019 | Print Edition

The head of a major South Korean cosmetics firm resigned yesterday after facing heavy backlash for forcing his staff to watch a YouTube video praising Japan during a raging trade war between the two nations.

The clip, played at a monthly meeting of some 700 employees of Kolmar Korea last week, slams South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s response to Japan’s trade regulations and praises Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for “not punching Moon in the face.”

The video also refers to Venezuela’s crippling economy, where “women are going into prostitution for mere seven dollars,” and adds that South Korea is not far from a similar fate.

The incident triggered massive public fury and mounted calls to boycott the company.

Kolmar chairman Yoon Dong-han apologized for “stirring up trouble.”

“I apologize to the consumers and the Korean people who trusted and loved our products. I would particularly like to offer my sincere apologies to women.”

World
