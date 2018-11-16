Cyber secure despite lack of knowledge

Home » World

Japan’s minister in charge of cyber security is in the spotlight for acknowledging he has never used a computer, and for making comments showing he has no idea what a USB port might be.

Ruling party lawmaker Yoshitaka Sakurada, also in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was replying to questions from independent and opposition politicians.

“I give instructions to my aide and so I don’t punch into a computer myself,” he said. “But I am confident our work is flawless.”

When asked about security risks posed by USBs being plugged into software systems he appeared confused.

Politicians laughed incredulously at his replies, which were highlighted in Japanese media. Questions and answers in Parliament are also carried live on national TV.

Ministers in Japan almost always get parliamentary questions in advance. Often their answers are based on briefings from ministry bureaucrats.

In Sakurada’s exchange, bureaucrats were seen rushing over to give him sheets of paper with information.

Although the minister is not expected to have much hands-on responsibility in the handling of either cyber security or the Olympics, Sakurada’s high-profile bungling is an embarrassment for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Sakurada, 68, a graduate of Meiji University, was elected to parliament in 1996, representing Chiba prefecture. His favorite issues are pushing for Japan’s economic prosperity and supporting its culture.

“There is no genius that surpasses effort,” is his favorite motto.