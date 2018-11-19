Cyclone relief at hand

Home » World

A CYCLONE in southern India has killed at least 33 people, caused massive damage to homes and roads and driven tens of thousands of people into relief camps.

India’s navy assigned two ships and a helicopter for relief work as state authorities rushed drinking water, food and paramedics to nearly 82,000 people who took shelter in more than 400 state-run camps. They were evacuated from areas in the path of Cyclone Gaja, which struck six districts of Tamil Nadu state with heavy rains and winds that reached 90 kilometers per hour.