DPRK, South Korea connected by road

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea have connected a road across their shared border for the first time in 14 years, Seoul’s defense ministry said yesterday in the latest reconciliation gesture between the neighbors.

The dirt road, which is wholly within the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, will be used for joint operations next year to recover remains from the 1950-53 Korean War.

The 12-meter-wide construction of the route in Cheorwon, near the mid-point of the DMZ, is one of several steps agreed at the Pyongyang summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un in September.

The neighbors also pledged to remove bunkers and weapons from the border truce village of Panmunjom.

Pictures handed out by Seoul’s defense ministry yesterday showed a South Korean soldier and a DPRK counterpart taking part in the “recent” roadworks holding their hands out toward each other, with their colleagues watching.

“It is historically significant for the North and the South to open a new passage and jointly engage in operations to recover remains of war dead at the place which saw the worst battles during the war,” the ministry said.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the United States and South Korea have scaled down an annual joint military exercise scheduled for the spring of 2019 to facilitate nuclear talks with the DPRK.

“Foal Eagle is being reorganized a bit to keep it at a level that will not be harmful to diplomacy,” Mattis said, adding that it would be “reduced in scope.”

Foal Eagle is the biggest of the regular joint exercises held by the allies, and has always infuriated Pyongyang, which condemned it as preparations for invasion. But the drill, one of the world’s largest field exercises involving 200,000 South Korean and some 30,000 US soldiers, was delayed and scaled down this year as diplomatic detente took hold on the peninsula.