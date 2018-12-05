The story appears on
December 5, 2018
DPRK foreign minister to visit China
THE DPRK’s foreign minister will visit China this week for three days to meet senior officials and discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, China’s foreign ministry said yesterday.
Ri Yong Ho will visit China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi from tomorrow until Saturday, said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the foreign ministry. The two will have a “deep exchange of views” on China-DPRK relations, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, Geng said without giving details.
The visit will have a positive effect on promoting ties, as well as on communication and cooperation on Korean Peninsula and other issues, he added.
DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has visited China three times this year.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was likely to meet Kim in January or February, with three sites being considered for their second meeting.
