Dangerous strip claims more lives

A SMALL plane operated by a private airline in Nepal hit a parked helicopter yesterday while preparing to take off in an area near Mount Everest, also known as Qomolangma, killing three people including a co-pilot.

The Twin Otter aircraft crashed into the helicopter at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, known as the gateway to the world’s highest mountain, 125km northeast of capital Kathmandu. The plane, operated by Summit Air, was not carrying passengers.

The airport is considered one of the world’s most dangerous due to the shortness of its runway and its location surrounded by mountains. Officials said the cause of the incident was not immediately known.

“Two people died on the spot and the third one died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu,” airport official Pratap Babu Tiwari said.

The dead included two security guards who were near the helicopter. The pilot of the plane was among three people injured, though the lone stewardess escaped unhurt.

Air crashes are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

In February a helicopter carrying seven people including the country’s tourism minister crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven on board.

In 2008, a Twin Otter plane carrying 16 passengers and three crew crashed before it was due to land at the strip.