Data breach puts Merkel coalition in a bind again

Home » World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats, or SPD, demanded yesterday that her interior minister quickly find out what Germany’s security agencies knew about a huge data breach and how they reacted.

The breach has shocked Germany’s establishment and risks rocking Merkel’s awkward “grand coalition” again just months after a row over the fate of the domestic intelligence agency chief came close to tearing apart the ruling alliance.

The government said on Friday that personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Merkel, had been published online.

Lars Klingbeil, secretary general of the center-left SPD, told the Funke media group the government must quickly shed light on “which agencies knew what exactly when, and how that was dealt with.”

“This should be a priority for (Interior Minister) Horst Seehofer. It’s about protecting our democracy,” Klingbeil added.

Greens house leader, Anton Hofreiter, said BSI cyber defense agency chief Arne Schoenbohm must explain himself urgently in an extraordinary parliamentary committee meeting.

The BSI on Saturday defended its role in responding to the data breach, saying it could not have connected individual cases it was aware of last year until the entire data release became public last week.

Last year, Seehofer was at the center of a political storm over another security agency chief.

Despite SPD resistance, Seehofer saved Hans-Georg Maassen from dismissal in September when the domestic spy chief queried the authenticity of videos showing far-right nationalists chasing immigrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

But Maassen was sacked in November over a closed-door speech condemning “naive and leftist” government policies.