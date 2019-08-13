The story appears on
Page A9
August 13, 2019
Related News
Deadly Indian monsoon
Indian authorities have moved around a million people into emergency camps in recent days as the death toll from monsoon floods jumped on Monday to at least 184. The southern state of Kerala, a tourist haven known for its beaches, hill resorts and backwaters, has been the worst-hit region for the second consecutive year, forcing the closure of the Kochi international airport for three days last week.
