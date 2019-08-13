Advanced Search

August 13, 2019

Deadly Indian monsoon

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 13, 2019 | Print Edition

Indian authorities have moved around a million people into emergency camps in recent days as the death toll from monsoon floods jumped on Monday to at least 184. The southern state of Kerala, a tourist haven known for its beaches, hill resorts and backwaters, has been the worst-hit region for the second consecutive year, forcing the closure of the Kochi international airport for three days last week.

