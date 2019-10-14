Deal or no deal? UK’s PM says road is tough

Home » World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues that it will require a “significant amount of work” to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, amid signs of progress in last-minute talks but also deep-seated skepticism about the chances of an agreement.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on October 31 and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for keeping an open border between EU member Ireland and the UK’s Northern Ireland.

The challenge of maintaining an invisible border — something that underpinned both the local economy and the region’s peace deal — has dominated Brexit discussions for three years, ever since UK voters chose in 2016 to leave the EU.

But negotiations intensified last week after Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a “pathway” to a divorce agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit, something economists say would hurt both the UK and EU economies.

Both sides say substantial gaps remain and it’s unclear whether they can be bridged in time for an orderly British departure at the end of this month. A crucial EU summit, the last scheduled chance to strike a deal, begins on Thursday.

Johnson’s office said he told the Cabinet yesterday “that a pathway to a deal could be seen but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there and we must remain prepared to leave on October 31” even if there is no deal.

If a Brexit deal is reached, it still needs to be approved by both British and European parliaments. Many British lawmakers, on both pro-Brexit and pro-EU, remain unconvinced.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said yesterday that his party was unlikely to support any deal agreed by Johnson.