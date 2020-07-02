Disney magic returns to Tokyo

Home » World

Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors yesterday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Visitors in face masks queuing on floor marks clapped as the gates of the Magic Kingdom reopened, and were encouraged to sanitize hands, pay without cash and avoid screaming while enjoying one of Japan’s largest theme parks.

The resort will operate at a 50 percent capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended. But the new normality did not dampen the enthusiasm of Disney lovers like university student Momoka Mitsui.

“I’m over the moon just to be able to get inside Disneyland,” said the 18-year-old who visited the park with a friend, both wearing face masks and matching Mickey Mouse headbands.

Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, allowed amusement parks to reopen in mid-June — later than those in some other regions — after the government lifted the national state of emergency in late May.

Other precautions being taken to protect against the disease at the park include temperature screening and the mandatory use of face masks, according to operations procedures published on the Tokyo Disney Resort’s website last week.

Staff members are also asking guests to refrain from screaming loudly on rides, in accordance with guidelines first published by Japan’s main amusement park associations.

Masahiko Endo, a 37-year-old care worker from Tokyo, said he agreed with the limit on guests at the park 15 kilometers away from central Tokyo.