Disneys in Japan set to open again

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen from July 1 after a four-month suspension over the coronavirus, its operators said yesterday, as Japan gradually reopens its economy, including theme parks and professional sports.

Oriental Land said the two resorts will resume operations to a limited number of visitors who bought online, reserved tickets.

The parks will enforce rigorous social distancing measures and use of masks, while also checking guests’ temperatures.

“We will operate the parks with caution” by restricting the number of guests and on individual rides, as well as cleaning and social distancing efforts, Oriental Land said in a statement.

Last month, a group of Japanese park operators, including Oriental Land, released guidelines on how to operate safely under the threat of the virus.

Among the recommendations, thrill-seekers will be asked to “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on rollercoasters and other rides.

Shanghai Disneyland resumed activities in May.

Tokyo’s Disney parks closed in late February as the pandemic swept across the world.