Doggone it, S. Korean abattoir is closed down

Home » World

South Korean officials have begun to dismantle the country’s largest canine slaughterhouse complex, as animal rights activists push to end the custom of eating dog meat.

About 1 million dogs are eaten a year in South Korea, often as a summertime delicacy with the greasy red meat believed to increase energy.

But the tradition has declined as the nation increasingly embraces the idea of dogs as pets.

The Taepyeong-dong complex in Seongnam city, south of Seoul, will be transformed into a public park.

Slaughterhouse operators reportedly used the site for decades without proper authorization, and after a years-long legal battle a Seoul court ruled the city council could force it out of businesses.

Animal rights campaigners had slammed the operators for mistreating dogs and killing them cruelly — including electrocuting them before butchering them in sight of other caged dogs.

“This is a historic moment,” Korean Animal Rights Advocates said in a blog post. “It will open the door for more closures of dog meat slaughterhouses, expediting the decline of the overall dog meat industry.”

According to a survey, 70 percent of South Koreans do not eat dogs, but far fewer — about 40 percent — believe the practice should be banned.