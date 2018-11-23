The story appears on
Page A10
November 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Doggone it, S. Korean abattoir is closed down
South Korean officials have begun to dismantle the country’s largest canine slaughterhouse complex, as animal rights activists push to end the custom of eating dog meat.
About 1 million dogs are eaten a year in South Korea, often as a summertime delicacy with the greasy red meat believed to increase energy.
But the tradition has declined as the nation increasingly embraces the idea of dogs as pets.
The Taepyeong-dong complex in Seongnam city, south of Seoul, will be transformed into a public park.
Slaughterhouse operators reportedly used the site for decades without proper authorization, and after a years-long legal battle a Seoul court ruled the city council could force it out of businesses.
Animal rights campaigners had slammed the operators for mistreating dogs and killing them cruelly — including electrocuting them before butchering them in sight of other caged dogs.
“This is a historic moment,” Korean Animal Rights Advocates said in a blog post. “It will open the door for more closures of dog meat slaughterhouses, expediting the decline of the overall dog meat industry.”
According to a survey, 70 percent of South Koreans do not eat dogs, but far fewer — about 40 percent — believe the practice should be banned.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.