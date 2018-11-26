The story appears on
Page A11
November 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Domestic violence march
ACTIVISTS are marching in more than 40 cities and towns in Spain to mark the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid, tens of thousands joined a feminist group calling for a massive protest and shouted “no more victims, we want freedom” as they marched through the Spanish capital’s center. Figures show 44 women have died this year in Spain at the hands of their current or former partners. Since 2003, when Spain started keeping records, the total number of victims has been 999 — 972 women and 27 children.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.