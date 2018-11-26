Advanced Search

November 26, 2018

Domestic violence march

Source: AP | 02:51 UTC+8 November 26, 2018 | Print Edition

ACTIVISTS are marching in more than 40 cities and towns in Spain to mark the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid, tens of thousands joined a feminist group calling for a massive protest and shouted “no more victims, we want freedom” as they marched through the Spanish capital’s center. Figures show 44 women have died this year in Spain at the hands of their current or former partners. Since 2003, when Spain started keeping records, the total number of victims has been 999 — 972 women and 27 children.

