Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

April 24, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Dozens feared dead in mine tragedy

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 24, 2019 | Print Edition

More than 50 people were feared to have been killed in Myanmar when jade miners and machinery were buried under a mound of tailings, a member of parliament and a rescue worker said.

Three bodies had been pulled from the debris after Monday’s accident, Tin Soe, a lawmaker representing the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state in the north, said yesterday.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

A total of 54 workers for two mining companies, along with 40 machines and vehicles including backhoes and trucks, were trapped when the large refuse pile collapsed.

“They won’t survive. It is not possible because they are buried under mud,” Tin Soe said, “It is very difficult to retrieve the bodies.”

Hpakant’s fire brigade chief, Aye Thein, said a search was mounted after dawn yesterday and rescue efforts are continuing.

The Information Ministry confirmed 54 workers were missing. It named the companies as Shwe Nagar Koe Kaung and Myanmar Thura.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿