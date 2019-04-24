Dozens feared dead in mine tragedy

Home » World

More than 50 people were feared to have been killed in Myanmar when jade miners and machinery were buried under a mound of tailings, a member of parliament and a rescue worker said.

Three bodies had been pulled from the debris after Monday’s accident, Tin Soe, a lawmaker representing the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state in the north, said yesterday.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

A total of 54 workers for two mining companies, along with 40 machines and vehicles including backhoes and trucks, were trapped when the large refuse pile collapsed.

“They won’t survive. It is not possible because they are buried under mud,” Tin Soe said, “It is very difficult to retrieve the bodies.”

Hpakant’s fire brigade chief, Aye Thein, said a search was mounted after dawn yesterday and rescue efforts are continuing.

The Information Ministry confirmed 54 workers were missing. It named the companies as Shwe Nagar Koe Kaung and Myanmar Thura.