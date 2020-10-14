The story appears on
October 14, 2020
Dozens killed as storm hits Vietnam, Cambodia
Nearly 40 people have died in Vietnam and Cambodia and scores more were missing, including rescuers, due to prolonged heavy rain and flash flooding as tropical storm Nangka edged toward the Vietnamese coast yesterday.
Heavy rains since early October have caused deadly floods and landslides in several provinces in central Vietnam and displaced thousands of people in western Cambodia, state media said.
The floods are expected to worsen over the coming days, with tropical storm Nangka forecast to dump more rain as it makes landfall in Vietnam today.
Nangka, packing wind speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour will trigger heavy rain of up to 400 millimeters in parts of northern and central Vietnam from today through Friday, the country’s weather agency said.
Ongoing flooding has killed at least 28 people in Vietnam, and 11 in Cambodia, where almost 25,000 houses and 84,000 hectares of crops have been damaged.
Vietnamese disaster management authorities said over 130,000 houses have been impacted.
Seventeen construction workers were missing following a landslide at the site of a hydropower dam project in the central Vietnamese province of Thua Thien Hue, state media reported.
An additional 13 people sent to rescue the workers are also missing, the state-run Nhan Dan newspaper reported yesterday.
Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, has instructed the defense ministry to send more rescue troops to the site of the landslide, according to a government statement.
As of yesterday morning, they were unable to reach the site because of high water levels, heavy rains, and additional landslides.
