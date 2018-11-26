Advanced Search

November 26, 2018

Drive-by shots near embassy

Source: AP | 02:51 UTC+8 November 26, 2018 | Print Edition

TURKISH authorities have detained two people following a drive-by shooting near the Austrian Embassy in the capital Ankara yesterday. The governor’s office said the suspects were thought to be under the influence of alcohol. The governor’s office said the suspects shot into the air from a moving car near the Austrian Embassy early in the morning. There were no reports of damage or injuries. It is unclear if the embassy was the target.

