Drive-by shots near embassy
TURKISH authorities have detained two people following a drive-by shooting near the Austrian Embassy in the capital Ankara yesterday. The governor’s office said the suspects were thought to be under the influence of alcohol. The governor’s office said the suspects shot into the air from a moving car near the Austrian Embassy early in the morning. There were no reports of damage or injuries. It is unclear if the embassy was the target.
