The story appears on
Page A10
January 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Drunk Russian held over hijack bid
A DRUNK Russian man who unsuccessfully tried to hijack an Aeroflot passenger flight was detained by police after the plane made an emergency landing in Siberia, Russian investigators said.
The passenger, who claimed he was armed, tried to break into the cockpit during the flight from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow and demanded that Aeroflot flight SU1515 change course and fly to Afghanistan, Russian news agencies reported.
It later turned out he was bluffing and was not armed.
State television channel Rossiya-24 showed footage of masked security officers seizing the man onboard the plane and leading him out with his hands behind his back.
“The passengers and crew members onboard the aircraft disembarked safely and without injury,” Aeroflot said in a statement.
Drunken incidents involving passengers on commercial flights in Russia are fairly common, although it is unusual for them to result in flights being diverted.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation and the man faces potential charges of hijacking a plane while threatening to use violence, which carry a penalty of up to 12 years in jail.
