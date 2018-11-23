Dust sweeps Australia

Home » World

A LARGE dust storm swirled over eastern Australia yesterday, driven by a weather front barreling across the drought-stricken interior.

Authorities warned residents of Sydney and other parts of New South Wales who have respiratory or cardiovascular conditions to limit their time outdoors. Adam Morgan of the Bureau of Meteorology said a low pressure system over South Australia and Victoria states had pushed strong winds across areas of western New South Wales that have experienced one of the worst drought seasons in years.