EU agrees Brexit delay until Jan. 31

THE European Union agreed yesterday to delay Brexit by three months until January 31, making the offer to avert a chaotic UK departure just three days before Britain was due to become the first country ever to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The decision was welcomed by politicians in the United Kingdom and the bloc — but not by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said just weeks ago he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than postpone the UK’s leaving date past October 31.

In the end, the choice was not in his hands — and the EU’s offer of an extension looks to be only a temporary respite from Brexit anxiety.

The UK Parliament forced Johnson to ask for a delay in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, which would hurt the economies of both Britain and the EU.

Johnson is now pushing for an early election as a way of getting a more cooperative Parliament. Lawmakers in the House of Commons were voting later on a government motion calling for a general election on December 12.

After a very short meeting yesterday of diplomats in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the EU’s 27 other countries would accept “the UK’s request for a Brexit extension until 31 January, 2020.” Under the offer, the UK can leave before January 31 if the British and European parliaments ratify a Brexit divorce agreement — either on December 1 or January 1.

“It was a very short and efficient and constructive meeting and I am happy the decision has been taken,” said Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.

There was no immediate response from Johnson, who is bound by law to accept the EU’s terms. But his spokesman insisted it was Parliament’s fault, not the prime minister’s, that Johnson had failed to deliver his core promise of an October 31 Brexit.

“We should be leaving on October 31,” said spokesman James Slack. “He did secure a great new deal, he set out a timetable that would have allowed the UK to leave on October 31 with that deal — and Parliament blocked it.”

The delay is the third time the Brexit deadline has been changed since British voters decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.

Johnson took office in July vowing to “get Brexit done” after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned in defeat. Parliament had rejected her divorce deal with the bloc three times and the EU had delayed Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure, first to April, and then to October.

Johnson has faced similar political gridlock, as Parliament blocked his attempt to push through his Brexit deal before the October deadline and made him ask the EU for more time.

The prime minister now wants to push his Brexit withdrawal bill through Parliament before the election, but Johnson’s opponents don’t want to give him that victory. His motion yesterday on a December 12 vote — more than two years before Britain’s next scheduled election in 2022 — needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers to pass, and opposition parties are reluctant to hold an election on Johnson’s terms.

European officials, meanwhile, urged Britain to use the extra Brexit months wisely.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert welcomed the delay, but cautioned Britain to “use the additional time productively.”

Guy Verhofstadt, head of the European Parliament’s Brexit group, wrote on Twitter that “whether the UK’s democratic choice is revoke or an orderly withdraw, confirmed or not in a second referendum, the uncertainty of Brexit has gone on for far too long. This extra time must deliver a way forward.”