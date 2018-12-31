EU chief to UK: ‘Get your act together’

Home » World

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday urged Britain to “get your act together” on Brexit, as he rejected accusations that the EU had a hidden agenda of keeping Britain in the bloc.

“I find it unreasonable that part of the British public seems to think that it’s entirely up to the EU to present a solution for all future British problems,” Juncker told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“My call is: Get your act together. And tell us what you want. Our proposals have been on the table for months.”

Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote in the House of Commons on the withdrawal deal she struck with the EU in November, fearing a huge defeat as many of her own MPs oppose it.

She is seeking further clarifications from Brussels on arrangements relating to the Irish border, and has said the vote would take place the week of January 14.

It also means the parliamentary decision would come just weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

The main opposition Labour party has accused May of “running down the clock” to try to force MPs to back her deal rather than risk Britain leaving the EU with no arrangements in place.

“I get the impression that the majority of the British lawmakers deeply distrust the EU and Madam May,” said Juncker.

The European Commission president also rejected claims that Brussels was stalling to stop Britain from leaving.