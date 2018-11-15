EU keeps on trucking with cuts to its carbon dioxide emissions

Home » World

European Union lawmakers have backed a cut of at least 35 percent in carbon dioxide emissions from new trucks by 2030.

A 20 percent reduction in CO2 pollution from trucks by 2025 was also voted through the European Parliament despite less ambitious limits proposed by the EU executive in May.

The targets will be the first CO2 standards for trucks in the EU, which currently has no limits on vehicles that account for almost one quarter of the bloc’s transport-related emissions.

“We need to act to tackle the growing CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles,” Europe’s climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told the assembly before the vote. “Without action, these emissions would represent almost 25 percent of road transport emissions.”

The proposal, passed 373 to 285 by the European Parliament, would set tougher reduction targets from 2019 levels than the 30 percent cut by 2030 proposed by the European Commission.

“The parliament is sending a clear signal that it’s serious on reducing CO2 emissions in the transport sector,” said Bas Eickhout, the Greens lawmaker responsible for seeing the proposal through parliament.

The bloc’s 28 governments must still agree on the final law, with talks between environment ministers on December 20 expected to be tougher as nations with big automotive industries fear stricter rules could hamper growth and cost jobs.

If a common position is reached among EU governments in December, negotiations between the EU’s three lawmaking institutions on the final targets would start early next year.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association has lobbied for far lower targets of 7 percent by 2025 and 16 percent by 2030, warning that work on new vehicles for 2025 was under way.

Extreme temperatures across the northern hemisphere this summer have fueled concerns climate change is gathering pace.