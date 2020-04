EU tourism in biggest crisis since WW II

Home » World

The European Union says its tourist industry is facing “staggering” decline because of the coronavirus and the bloc’s internal market commissioner Thierry Breton wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovery funds.

Breton said the tourism economy could slump up to 70 percent and will be among the last to recover as the 27-nation bloc is facing perhaps the toughest challenge since its inception.

Across Europe, desolation illustrates the tourism crisis, from empty squares like the Brussels Grand Place to barren icons like Rome’s Colosseum while idle gondolas await non-existent tourists in Venice. Arrival areas in airports stand empty and beaches, basking in the sunshine, are deserted.

Europe is hardly alone in facing hardship — what with the desolate waterfront under Cape Town’s Table Mountain and the closed-off pyramids outside Cairo. But Breton said the European market accounts for half of world tourism.

The worst times since World War II are hitting anything from multinational airlines to family-owned hotels.

“Tourism was the first sector to be hit by the coronavirus and I am sure that it will be the slowest to recover and come out of this phase,” Breton told a European Parliament committee via video link yesterday.

Based on information from international institutions and trade groups, Breton said that “we are looking at quite staggering figures,” adding that between 275 and 400 billion euros (US$300 to US$435 billion) would be lost for the tourism and travel industry because of the pandemic.

He said the estimate for international travel was a decline of up to 30 percent this year while tourism could be hit with a slump between 45 percent and 70 percent in its economy.

“The loss of earnings at European level we are looking at for hotels and restaurants is a magnitude of at least 50 percent in terms of annual income,” Breton said, adding it could rise to 70 percent for tour operations and travel agencies and even more for some cruise and airline companies.

Making things worse is that some countries that are specifically hard-hit by the coronavirus are also heavily dependent on tourism, like Italy and Spain.

The pandemic has been felt across the economic spectrum and the EU is gearing up for a massive aid operation, often compared to the US Marshall Plan which sought to lift up a destitute Europe in the wake of World War II.

EU leaders will be meeting in a special video summit tomorrow to get a better grip on the aid effort, which some member states say needs a fund with up to 1.5 trillion euros to help the bloc’s worst-hit countries.

Breton said he would work hard to make sure that tourism would stand first in line.

“I consider that tourism should benefit the most, more than 20 percent without a doubt,” he told the parliamentarians.

Tourism is specifically reliant on any developments in the pandemic since countries close off not only borders but often popular places like museums and beaches to contain the virus.

Breton said things could change within three months.

“I certainly hope that we can start traveling again, despite the restrictions, and as soon as this summer.”