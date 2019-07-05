Egypt angry over ‘King Tut’ auction

Home » World

A 3,000-year-old bust of Egyptian “Boy King” Tutankhamun was due to go under the hammer yesterday in London despite an outcry from Cairo.

Christie’s auction house expects the 28.5-centimeter-quartz relic to fetch more than 4 million pounds (US$5 million) at one of its most controversial auctions in years.

The famous pharaoh’s finely chiselled face — its calm eyes and puffed lips emoting a sense of eternal peace — comes from the private Resandro Collection of ancient art that Christie’s last sold in 2016 for 3 million pounds.

But angry Egyptian officials want the sale halted and the treasure returned.

Christie’s decision “contradicts international agreements and conventions,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass said that the piece appears to have been “stolen” in the 1970s from the Karnak Temple complex.

“We think it left Egypt after 1970 because in that time other artefacts were stolen from Karnak Temple,” Hawass said.

Christie’s countered that Egypt had never be fore expressed the same level of concern about a bust whose existence has been “well known and exhibited publicly” for many years.

“The object is not and has not been the subject of an investigation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The auction house has published a chronology of how the relic changed hands between European art dealers over the past 50 years.

Its oldest attribution from 1973 to 1974 places it in the collection of Prince Wilhelm of Thurn and Taxi in modern-day Germany.

Yet that account was called into doubt by a report on the Live Science news site last month.