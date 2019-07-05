End sanctions or no talks, Tehran warns US

Home » World

Iran's intelligence minister has said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran’s top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his approval, state news agency IRNA reported on yesterday.

“Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only If (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leader gives permission to hold such talks,” Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said late on Wednesday.

“Americans were scared of Iran’s military power, that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran.”

Trump said last month that he had aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people and signalled that he was open to talks with Tehran.

Tehran said the surveillance drone had been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in Iranian airspace, while Washington said it had been in international airspace.

Tension has spiked between Tehran and Washington since last year, when Trump quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its sensitive nuclear work.

Under the deal, Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67 percent fissile material, well below the 20 percent it was reaching before the deal, and the roughly 90 percent suitable for a nuclear weapon.

In reaction to US sanctions, which have targeted its main foreign revenue stream, crude oil exports, Iran said in May it would scale back its commitment to the deal. In its first major breach, it said on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted.

It said on Wednesday that it would boost its uranium enrichment after Sunday to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the agreement. Trump responded: “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before.”