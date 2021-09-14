The story appears on
Environment a threat to human rights
The UN rights chief warned on Monday that environmental threats were worsening conflicts worldwide and would soon constitute the biggest challenge to human rights.
Michelle Bachelet said climate change, pollution and nature loss were already severely impacting rights across the board and said countries were consistently failing to take the necessary action to curb the damage.
“The interlinked crises of pollution, climate change and biodiversity act as threat multipliers, amplifying conflicts, tensions and structural inequalities, and forcing people into increasingly vulnerable situations,” Bachelet told the opening of the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“As these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era.”
The former Chilean president said the threats were already “directly and severely impacting a broad range of rights, including the rights to adequate food, water, education, housing, health, development, and even life itself.”
She said environmental damage usually hurt the poorest people and nations the most, as they often have the least capacity to respond.
Bachelet said recent months have unleashed “extreme and murderous climate events,” citing the fires in Siberia and California, and floods in China, Germany and Turkey.
She also said drought was potentially forcing millions of people into misery, hunger and displacement.
