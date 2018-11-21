Advanced Search

November 21, 2018

Euphrates polluted

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 21, 2018 | Print Edition

The World Health Organization says laboratory tests completed after a fish die-off in Iraq’s Euphrates River show the water is contaminated with high levels of bacteria, heavy metals, and ammonia. Fishermen were stunned to find that hundreds of tons of carp had died suddenly in their river cages earlier this month. Carp are a staple of the Iraqi diet. The WHO said yesterday the river pollution was toxic for fish but posed no threat to humans.

