The story appears on
Page A9
November 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Euphrates polluted
The World Health Organization says laboratory tests completed after a fish die-off in Iraq’s Euphrates River show the water is contaminated with high levels of bacteria, heavy metals, and ammonia. Fishermen were stunned to find that hundreds of tons of carp had died suddenly in their river cages earlier this month. Carp are a staple of the Iraqi diet. The WHO said yesterday the river pollution was toxic for fish but posed no threat to humans.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.