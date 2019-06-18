The story appears on
June 18, 2019
Ex-Egypt president dies
Egypt’s state TV says the country’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.
The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session yesterday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.
Morsi, who hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many other of the group’s leaders.
