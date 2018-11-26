Ex-IMF chief on trial for bank fraud

Home » World

A MEGA-TRIAL harking back to the dark years of Spain’s economic crisis kicks off today over the alleged fraudulent 2011 listing of financial giant Bankia, with former IMF leader Rodrigo Rato in the dock.

The Spanish state was forced to step in to prevent the bank’s collapse and then to borrow 41 billion euros (US$46 billion) from the EU to keep Spain’s banking sector afloat.

The 69-year-old Rato, head of the bank at the time, is accused of falsifying the books and fraud to the detriment of investors.

The trial is expected to last at least seven months. A total of 35 people and companies including Bankia, its parent company BFA and Deloitte consultants are on trial.

Prosecutors are seeking a five-year jail sentence for Rato, who is already serving four-and-a-half years in prison for misusing funds when he was the boss of Caja Madrid, another bank, and of Bankia between 2010 and 2012.

The image of a smiling Rato ringing the bell and sipping champagne on July 20, 2011, to mark the start of Bankia’s listing has since become a symbol of the scandal.

More than 300,000 small shareholders had bought share packages for a minimum of 1,000 euros, attracted by an advertising campaign and the profits boasted by the bank.

Later results presented to investors had been “completely false,” investigating magistrate Fernando Andreu wrote.

For its part, Bankia said it had handed back 1.9 billion euros to more than 220,000 small shareholders since 2016.

“For us, that doesn’t settle the incredibly serious fraud that was committed,” said Fernando Herrero, secretary general of the Adicae association of bank users, a plaintiff at the trial.

The state, which still owns 61 percent of Bankia and should in theory privatize the bank again, has recognized several times that it won’t be able to recover much of the money it disbursed.

“The listing of Bankia was a kamikaze operation,” said Ernesto Ekaizer, a journalist who wrote a book on the affair.

He says regulation authorities are also responsible, accusing them of ignoring the whiffs of financial crisis that were coming their way.