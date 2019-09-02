Exodus as hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

Home » World

Hurricane Dorian intensified into a dangerous category 5 storm as it hit the Bahamas yesterday, expected to pound the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds as parts of Florida evacuated in case the storm lashes the US mainland.

On Great Guana Cay, just off Great Abaco Island, waves began washing over low-lying parts of the tiny 14km strand of land, resident Tom Creenan said.

Although some residents left for Nassau and elsewhere days ago, some 200 to 300 are riding out the storm on Great Guana Cay, where power was already out and forecasters are predicting up to 61 centimeters of rain and 6.1m storm surges.

“The other day the prime minister came out and said everybody in Abaco should leave,” Creenan said. “But there’s no place to go. This is the strongest hurricane that’s ever hit in the Bahamas. I grew up in Florida, so I’ve been through Andrew.”

Hurricane Andrew hit eastern Florida in 1992 as a category 5 storm, obliterating the town of Homestead.

The US National Hurricane Center said Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 280km per hour early yesterday and was over Abaco. Wind gusts were recorded at over 322kph.

After churning over the Bahamas, it is expected to veer northwest toward Florida, with the Miami-based NHC raising its alert yesterday for parts of the state’s east coast to a tropical storm warning.

With those warnings and the storm intensifying, adjoining Palm Beach and Martin counties issued mandatory evacuations for some residents. Other counties along the coast have announced voluntary evacuations.

While not expected to strike Florida, the NHC cautioned residents to remain on alert and said: “A Florida landfall is still a distinct possibility.”

Communities further north in Georgia and South Carolina raised alert levels on Saturday, with residents filling sandbags as authorities tested infrastructure and hurricane drills. While Dorian could spare the US a direct impact, the NHC warned the category 5 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale would lash millions from Florida to the Carolinas with strong winds and punishing surf.