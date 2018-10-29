Experts find positives in Abe’s visit

Home » World

DURING Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s three-day China visit that concluded on Saturday, the two countries reached a series of consensus on politics, economy, security and cultural exchanges.

Experts in Japan said the results of the visit mark a new phase of coordination and cooperation in bilateral relations.

During Abe’s visit, the two sides have signed over 10 inter-governmental cooperation documents involving areas such as politics, innovation, finance, customs and sports.

Experts acclaimed these agreements on pragmatic cooperation, saying such cooperation serves as “ballast” and a “thruster” for the development of China-Japan relations.

Takashi Suzuki, associate professor at Aichi Prefectural University, said Japanese enterprises will play a more active role in China’s reform and opening-up.

Japanese enterprises could provide technology and experiences in the areas such as transportation, environmental protection, elderly care and medical care in cooperation with Chinese enterprises and achieve revenue from such cooperation, he said.

Akio Takahara, professor at the University of Tokyo, said Chinese market is very attractive to Japanese enterprises, and “it’s only natural” that China and Japan would cooperate in fields.

At a forum on third-party market cooperation held in Beijing, over 50 cooperation agreements worth more than US$18 billion were signed by the two sides.

Jin Jianmin, a senior fellow at Fujitsu Research Institute in Tokyo, said the agreements on third-country market cooperation between the two sides in a wide range of areas sent a positive signal to the world and showed support for China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Masahiro Kohara, former diplomat and professor at the University of Tokyo, said Asia has a huge need for infrastructure, and Japan-China cooperation to meet such needs would help promoting regional stability and prosperity.

Suzuki said both countries could benefit from creating a new mode of cooperation to promote the development of third nations, which will also contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

During Abe’s visit, China and Japan have agreed to uphold free trade and oppose protectionism, to accelerate negotiations on a free trade zone among China, Japan and South Korea, and safeguard the regional economic integration process in the Asia-Pacific region.

Goro Takahashi, professor at Aichi University, said promoting free trade is in the interests of both countries as well as the region, and that the two sides should uphold the free trade system by cooperating with other countries in the region and set a good example for the world.

Kohara said China and Japan, the world’s second and third-largest economies respectively, should work together to safeguard the free trade system to contribute to world stability and sustainable development.

Jun Konno, associate professor at Gakushuin Women’s College, said that against the backdrop of rising anti-globalization and unilateralism, it’s significant for the two countries to jointly explore third-party markets and promote multilateral economic cooperation and globalization through concrete actions.

During his visit, Abe said he was glad to pay an official visit to China on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, and that he hopes the two sides will open up a new era of bilateral ties featuring a shift “from competition to coordination.”

Kohara said steady development of bilateral ties is in the interests of both countries as well as the region. “Japan and China building new relations featuring a shift from competition to collaboration would help promote mutual understanding and trust, and this kind of new relations is needed by both countries and conforms with the common aspiration of Asia,” he said.

Suzuki said Abe’s visit showed that the bilateral relationship has entered a new phase, in which both sides can work together to make new contribution to regional and global peace and stability.