The story appears on
Page A10
November 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
FB closes 36 accounts over US poll interference
Facebook on Tuesday said it shut down more accounts aimed at influencing the US midterm election and that it is exploring a possible link to Russia.
“As we’ve continued to investigate, we detected and removed some additional Facebook and Instagram accounts,” head of cyber security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in an update posted at the social network.
While stressing the challenge of identifying the culprits, he noted that a website claiming to be associated with the Internet Research Agency, a Russia-based troll farm, published a list of Instagram accounts they said that they had created.
Facebook had already shut down most of those accounts, and blocked the rest after an internal investigation, according to Gleicher.
On the eve of the midterm election, Facebook announced it blocked some 30 accounts on its platform and 85 more on Instagram after police warned they may be linked to “foreign entities” trying to interfere.
On Tuesday, the number of accounts removed for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” was raised to 36 at Facebook and 99 at the social network’s Instagram service.
Major online social platforms have been under intense pressure to avoid being used by “bad actors” to sway outcomes by publishing misinformation and enraging voters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.