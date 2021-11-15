The story appears on
Page A3
November 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
FBI confirms its e-mail system hacked
Hackers compromised a Federal Bureau of Investigation e-mail system on Saturday and sent tens of thousands of messages warning of a possible cyberattack, according to the agency and security specialists.
Fake e-mails appeared to come from a legitimate FBI e-mail address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the FBI said.
Although the hardware impacted by the incident “was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue,” the FBI said, “This is an ongoing situation.”
The hackers sent tens of thousands of e-mails warning of a possible cyberattack, threat-tracking organization Spamhaus Project said on its Twitter account. A copy of an e-mail posted on Twitter showed a subject line of “Urgent: Threat actor in systems” and appeared to end with a sign-off from the Department of Homeland Security.
Both the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are aware of the incident, the FBI statement said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.