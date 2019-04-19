Advanced Search

April 19, 2019

Facebook bans UK far-right

Source: AFP | 07:06 UTC+8 April 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Social media giant Facebook yesterday banned various far-right British groups including the English Defence League from its network for promoting hate and violence.

Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram include Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party and the National Front.

The tech titan banned the groups for contravening its policy forbidding “terrorist activity, organized hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking or organized violence or criminal activity.”

“Individuals and organizations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

“We ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.”

