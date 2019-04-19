The story appears on
Page A8
April 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Facebook bans UK far-right
Social media giant Facebook yesterday banned various far-right British groups including the English Defence League from its network for promoting hate and violence.
Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram include Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party and the National Front.
The tech titan banned the groups for contravening its policy forbidding “terrorist activity, organized hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking or organized violence or criminal activity.”
“Individuals and organizations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.
“We ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.