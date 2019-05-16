Facebook limits livestreaming as leaders eye plea

Home » World

Livestreaming terrorist attacks. Using social media to spread deadly ideas. Manipulating banned videos to keep sharing them online.

World leaders and tech bosses were meeting in Paris yesterday to find ways to stop all this. They were working all day on the “Christchurch Appeal,” named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques.

The attacker streamed the killing live on Facebook, which announced tougher livestreaming policies on the eve of the meetings “to limit our services from being used to cause harm or spread hate.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed Facebook’s pledge to restrict some users from Facebook Live and invest in research to stay ahead of users’ attempts to avoid detection. She said she inadvertently saw the Christchurch attacker’s video when it played automatically in her Facebook feed.

“There is a lot more work to do but I am pleased Facebook has taken additional steps today ... and look forward to a long-term collaboration to make social media safer,” she said.

Facebook said it’s tightening up the rules for its livestreaming service with a “one strike” policy applied to a broader range of offenses. Any activity on Facebook that violates the social network’s most serious policies, such as sharing a terrorist group’s statement without providing context, will result in the user immediately being blocked from Facebook Live for as long as 30 days.

Previously, it took down posts that breached its community standards but only blocked users after repeated offenses.

Facebook said it’s also investing US$7.5 million in new research partnerships to improve image and video analysis technology aimed at finding content manipulated through editing to avoid detection by its automated systems — a problem the firm encountered following the Christchurch shooting.

Ardern is playing a key role in the Paris meetings, which she called a significant “starting point” for changes in government and tech industry policy.

Twitter, Google, Microsoft and several other firms are also taking part in, along with the leaders of Britain, France, Canada, Ireland, Senegal, Indonesia, Jordan and the European Union.