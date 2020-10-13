The story appears on
Page A11
October 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fauci slams Republican campaign ad
Top US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci said yesterday an ad aired by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement.
The 30-second ad cites Trump’s personal experience — “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” — before including a brief clip in which Fauci appears to praise the president’s response to the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci is shown saying.
But in the complete clip made in March during an interview with Fox News Fauci said: “I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.