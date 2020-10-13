Fauci slams Republican campaign ad

Home » World

Top US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci said yesterday an ad aired by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement.

The 30-second ad cites Trump’s personal experience — “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” — before including a brief clip in which Fauci appears to praise the president’s response to the pandemic.

“I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci is shown saying.

But in the complete clip made in March during an interview with Fox News Fauci said: “I have been devoting almost full time on this. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force. It’s every single day. So, I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”