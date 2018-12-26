Fears and somber prayers as tsunami toll now 429

Home » World

PANICKING residents, police and soldiers in the remote fishing village of Sumur, which was clobbered by a devastating weekend tsunami, ran to higher ground yesterday shouting: “Water is coming! Water is coming!”

It proved to be a false alarm, but a similar frenzy broke out in Tanjung Lesung, another tsunami-stricken area located hours away, as survivors of the disaster remained traumatized by a tragedy that killed more than 420 people and left thousands homeless.

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations were replaced by somber prayers, as church leaders called on Christians across Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, to pray for tsunami victims.

Unlike other tsunamis that have hit disaster-prone Indonesia following large earthquakes, Saturday’s big waves blasted ashore at night without warning.

The eruption of Anak Krakatau, or Child of Krakatoa, a volcano in the Sunda Strait, is believed to have created a landslide on the volcano’s slope, displacing a large volume of water that slammed into the islands of Java and Sumatra.

People in Sumur village, which has been slow to receive aid due to roads being cut off, remained stunned by how quickly the tsunami hit. The tsunami decimated the area, ripping houses from their foundations and bulldozing concrete buildings.

Scientists have said the tsunami’s waves were recorded in several places at about 1 meter high, but residents of Sumur insisted they towered more than 3 meters there. The disaster was compounded because it occurred over a busy holiday weekend when many people had fled crowded cities such as Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, to relax at popular beach areas.

The death toll climbed to 429 yesterday, with more than 1,400 people injured and at least 128 missing, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s Disaster Mitigation Agency.

He said more than 16,000 people were displaced and that there was an urgent need for heavy equipment in the Sumur subdistrict near Ujung Kulon National Park to help get aid flowing and reach people who may be injured or trapped.

The lead singer of the Indonesian pop band Seventeen has located the body of his wife after posting emotional posts on social media, vowing that he would not leave her.

The group was performing at a beach hotel when the tsunami was captured on video smashing into their stage, killing several band members and crew.