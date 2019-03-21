Finland is the place to live to be happy

Home » World

Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country for the second year running while war-torn South Sudan sank to the least contented in a United Nations report released yesterday.

The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people, known for their love of forests, lakes and saunas, topped the study which used survey data asking citizens in 156 countries and regions how happy they perceive themselves to be, as well as measures such as life expectancy, income and social support.

The other Nordic countries, as well as the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand and Austria also made the top 10.

As well as performing well on all the indicators, the most content countries all tended to have very stable societies, with happiness levels changing comparatively little since 2005.

Despite the political turmoil brought by Brexit, Britain rose four places to 15th.

The United States, meanwhile, continued its slide of recent years, dropping one spot to 19th place.

‘The US is depressed’

“This year’s report provides sobering evidence of how addictions are causing considerable unhappiness and depression in the US,” said Jeffrey Sachs, one of the authors.

The unhappiest nation was South Sudan, where the UN recently said 60 percent of people face food insecurity following a bloody civil war which has killed about 400,000 people.

Other conflict-ridden countries, such as Yemen and Afghanistan, also featured at the bottom of the table.

Released on the International Day of Happiness, the report warned world happiness has declined in recent years, driven by a sustained fall in India, which this year ranked 140.

This has coincided with a rise in negative feelings of “worry, sadness and anger, especially marked in Asia and Africa, and more recently elsewhere.”

The report also looked at how countries have performed in the happiness rankings since 2005.

Of the 20 largest gainers, half are in Central and Eastern Europe, five are in sub-Saharan Africa and three in Latin America.