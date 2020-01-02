Flooding claims 9 amid torrential rains in Jakarta

Home » World

NINE people died after Indonesia’s capital Jakarta was hit by its deadliest flooding in years, authorities said yesterday, as torrential rains on New Year’s Eve left vast swathes of the megalopolis submerged.

Electricity was switched off in hundreds of waterlogged neighborhoods across greater Jakarta, home to about 30 million people, with some train lines and one of the city’s airports also shut.

A 16-year-old was electrocuted by a power line, while three people died of hypothermia, Jakarta disaster management agency head Subejo said.

“We’re hoping that the floodwaters will recede but if the rain keeps up, it’ll continue,” said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Among the victims was an old couple trapped inside their home in a district where floodwaters reached up to 4 meters after a river burst its banks.

Another victim drowned while four people were killed after the Tuesday evening downpour triggered landslides in the city’s outskirts.

“We have shut down power (in many areas) to avoid more electrical shocks,” Ikhsan Asaad, an official of state firm PLN, said.

Asaad said he could not estimate how many residents had been affected by the power shutdown. “We’re currently focusing on taking measures to ensure people’s safety.”

Authorities said about 13,000 people were evacuated but that figure did not include residents in Jakarta’s satellite cities.

“We’re evacuating people right now,” Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan told reporters. “Everyone living near rivers should anticipate (more) flooding.”

Jakarta is regularly hit by floods during Indonesia’s rainy season, which started in late November.

Yesterday, service at Halim Perdanakusuma airport, which handles commercial and military planes, was temporarily shut due to severe flooding on its runways, according to the transport ministry.