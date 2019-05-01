Footprints in the snow: Indian soldiers cry Yeti!

Home » World

Mountaineers from the Indian army on a expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman, the military said yesterday.

Largely regarded by the scientific community as a myth, the Yeti is part of Nepali folklore.

It is said to live high in the snow-capped Himalayas.

In a tweet accompanied by pictures, the Indian army said it had sighted footprints measuring 81 by 38 centimeters close to a camp near Mount Makalu on April 9.

“For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti,’” it said in a tweet, not explaining how a mythical beast could leave footprints.

On the border between Nepal and China, Makalu, the fifth-highest mountain in the world at 8,485 meters, stands near the Makalu-Barun valley, a remote wilderness that has also been surveyed by researchers hunting for the Yeti.

Daniel C. Taylor, who has extensively explored the Makalu-Barun area and written a book on the mystery of the Yeti, said the footprints were likely those of bears.

“If that is the footprint of an animal or a single animal, it’s the size of a dinosaur,” he said, adding that repeated measurements of the footprints were required to ascertain their origin.

“One needs to really confirm those measurements of the footprint size because we know for sure that there are no dinosaurs living in the Barun valley.”

Tales of a wild hairy beast roaming the Himalayas have long captured the imagination of climbers in Nepal, prompting many, including Sir Edmund Hillary, to go looking for the creature.

In 2008, Japanese climbers in western Nepal said they had seen footprints which they thought belonged to the Yeti. But although they carried long-lens cameras, video cameras and telescopes, they hadn’t seen or photographed the creature. Scientists have found little evidence of the Yeti’s existence.