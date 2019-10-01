Forever 21 seeks bankruptcy

Home » World

GLOBAL fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy on Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar chain to restructure as shoppers migrate online.

The move will see the retailer close up to 350 of its stores worldwide, including up to 178 in its main US market, the Wall Street Journal reported a spokeswoman as saying.

The Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection is a “deliberate and decisive step to put us on a successful track for the future,” the firm said in a statement.

Commonly known as a “reorganization” bankruptcy, the Chapter 11 filing ensures Forever 21 will retain control and possession of its assets while restructuring is carried out.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1984 by South Korean husband and wife Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, Forever 21 became a ubiquitous presence in shopping malls across the US, offering teen customers imitations of high-fashion brands at rock bottom prices.

Competing with brands like H&M and Zara, the chain launched an aggressive expansion into menswear and footwear after the 2008 financial crash, increasing the number of its stores worldwide to 800.

But analysts say it failed to react to the rise of online retailers, as well as shifting consumer sentiment against the environmental impact of fast fashion and concerns over working conditions in the factories where its US$10 tops and US$15 dresses are made.

In September the company announced it would close all its 14 outlets in Japan by the end of October.