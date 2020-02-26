Former Egyptian president Mubarak dies aged 91

Home » World

Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state-run Nile TV reported yesterday.

His son Alaa Mubarak tweeted that “this morning my father, president Mubarak, passed away”.

Mubarak’s brother-in-law, General Mounir Thabet, said the family was at Cairo’s Galaa military hospital and that the presidential office would organize the funeral.

He had long been battling an illness and recently been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Mubarak served as Egyptian president for nearly 30 years until he resigned as a result of mass protests that erupted in the country in 2011.

He was jailed for years after the uprising on charges of corruption and killing protesters, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered condolences and praised Mubarak’s service during the 1973 war with Israel, when he commanded the air force.

“The Presidency mourns with great sorrow the former President of the Republic, Mr Mohammed Hosni Mubarak,” he said in a statement. It referred to Mubarak as “one of the leaders and heroes of the glorious October war, as he assumed command of the Air Force during the war that restored dignity and pride to the Arab nation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow for the death of his “personal friend.”

“On behalf of the citizens of Israel and on behalf of the Israeli government, I would like to express deep sorrow on the passing of President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

He offered his condolences to Mubarak’s family, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and the Egyptian people.

Netanyahu eulogized Mubarak as a leader “who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel,” adding they met “many times.”