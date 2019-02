Former Nobel head quits amid scandal

Home » World

A FORMER head of the scandal-ridden Swedish body that awards the Nobel Prize for literature has left after reaching a settlement with ex-colleagues, the Swedish Academy said yesterday.

A sex scandal involving the husband of another member emerged in late 2017 and mushroomed into the biggest crisis to hit the academy in its more than 200-year history, forcing a postponement of last year’s Nobel literature prize.

Jean-Claude Arnault, the photographer husband of another academy member, was jailed last year after a rape conviction. His wife, poet Katarina Frostenson, left in January after an inquiry found she had leaked the names of prize winners.

Yesterday, an academy statement said Sara Danius, the body’s former permanent secretary, became the latest in a number of members to have resign her membership during the turmoil, after having stepped down temporarily last year.

Several members were unhappy with Danius’ handling of the crisis but the statement said that while it had found reason to sack Danius as permanent secretary, the emotionally charged “polemics” that abetted the turmoil were not solely her fault.

“The Swedish Academy apologizes to Sara Danius for its part in this,” the statement said.

Academy members are elected for life and until 2018 had no formal way of leaving.

Danius’ contract had no clause for severance pay if she left.

But the academy and Danius had reached a monetary settlement, the statement said.