Former S. Korea president back in jail

Home » World

NEARLY a year after he was bailed out of jail while facing corruption charges, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was taken back into custody yesterday after an appeals court sentenced him to a 17-year prison term for bribery, embezzlement and other illegal activities.

The Seoul High Court also ordered the 78-year-old to pay 13 billion won (US$10.9 million) in fines and forfeit another 5.78 billion won over alleged crimes that took place while he was president from 2008 to 2013 and before the 2007 election when he was a candidate.

After the ruling, his lawyers said they will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Lee, who has denied the accusations against him, appealed to the High Court in October 2018 after a lower court found him guilty of bribery, embezzlement and other crimes and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

He was released from detention last March after the court approved bail of 1 billion won (US$841,000) and permitted him to return home under strict monitoring conditions that resembled house arrest. He had been banned from meeting or communicating with people beyond direct family members and lawyers.

The charges against Lee include taking bribes worth millions of dollars from Samsung as well as other companies and misusing South Korea spy-agency funds.

The Seoul High Court also sided with prosecutors’ claims that Lee embezzled around US$30 million in corporate funds from an auto-parts company owned by himself.

Lee was Hyundai CEO and Seoul mayor before he became president. His election ended a decade of liberal rule that sought rapprochement with DPRK and reflected voters’ hopes that he would revive a bad economy.

Nevertheless, his presidency was marred by political and corruption scandals as well as heightened animosity with DPRK, including attacks on a warship and border island in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans.

Several South Korean presidents have ended up in prison after leaving office — often as a result of investigations started by political rivals.

Lee’s conservative successor, Park Geun-hye, is also serving a decades-long prison term over a separate corruption scandal for which she was removed from office in 2017 following months of huge anti-government rallies. She has not requested bail.

Another former leader, Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide after being questioned in a corruption probe involving his family.