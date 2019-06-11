Former ruler’s protege elected president

Home » World

Kazakhstan elected the hand-picked successor of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev with more than 70 percent of the vote, electoral authorities said yesterday.

The country’s Central Election Commission said that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 70.76 percent of the vote whereas his nearest challenger, Amirzhan Kosanov, got 16.2 percent.

Tokayev’s victory was never in doubt after he received the blessing of Nazarbayev, who had led the Central Asian nation for the last three decades. But Sunday’s vote was marked by the biggest protests the Muslim-majority country has seen in years.

The interior ministry said about 500 people were arrested, with Deputy Minister Marat Kozhayev blaming “radical elements” for holding “unsanctioned” rallies.

Kazakhstan’s dollar bonds, however, rose to record highs in reaction to Tokayev’s win.

“There’s no evidence of deeper fissures within Kazakhstan society but there’s a desire for change and renewal,” said Christopher Granville, managing director of consultancy TS Lombard.

Tokayev promised to work on improving Kazakhstan business and said he would meet major foreign investors.