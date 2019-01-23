France, Germany sign treaty to tackle EU crisis

Home » World

FRANCE and Germany yesterday signed a new friendship treaty at a time of crisis for the EU, drawing fire from the far right which French President Emmanuel Macron slapped down for “spreading lies.”

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel inked the accord to deepen ties as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, and tensions are stoked by populist leaders.

The treaty pledges stronger political, economic and defence ties and restates their commitment to the EU.

But the leader of France’s National Rally, Marine Le Pen, accused Macron of “an act that borders on treason.”

And a co-chief of Germany’s far-right AfD party, Alexander Gauland, charged that Paris and Berlin were seeking to create a “super EU.”

“We as populists insist that one first takes care of one’s own country,” said Gauland. “We don’t want Macron to renovate his country with German money.”

Macron condemned the allegations, saying that “those who forget the value of French-German reconciliation are making themselves accomplices of the crimes of the past.”

Macron said the treaty “shows that our friendship between France and Germany, our common project and our ambition for Europe are what really protect us, and what allow us really to take back control of our lives and to build our destiny.”

It was held on the anniversary of a friendship pact signed in 1963 by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.

The new accord aims to strengthen the “Franco-German motor” seen as the driving force behind European integration.

It commits France and Germany to closer military ties, including possible joint deployments in the event of a terror attack. The two countries could also cooperate more closely on procurement, such as the purchase or development of new tanks or fighter jets.

Both leaders have faced domestic discontent in recent months.

Macron took office in May 2017 promising major EU reforms to restore faith in its institutions and quell rising populism.

But his ideas met only lukewarm support from Merkel and other EU leaders.

Macron’s hand has been further weakened by more than two months of “yellow vest” protests in France.

Merkel is on her last lap as the leader of Europe’s biggest economy, having announced she would step down as chancellor in 2021.

Some observers believe the treaty is all the more important given the headwinds facing both economies.

“We’re seeing an existential crisis in terms of European integration, with Brexit and the expected strengthening of nationalists at the next European elections,” said Claire Demesmay, a political scientist at research institute DGAP.

But German magazine Spiegel Online noted that while the treaty “is full of good intentions, it lags far behind what is necessary.”

“After all the crises and upheavals of recent years, Merkel and Macron have failed to rekindle the fire of European enthusiasm,” it said.