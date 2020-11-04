Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A12

November 4, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

France church killer has coronavirus

Source: AFP | 00:17 UTC+8 November 4, 2020 | Print Edition

The Tunisian assailant who killed three people at a church in France last week has tested positive for COVID-19, which could further delay his questioning, a source close to the inquiry said yesterday.

Brahim Issaoui, 21, remains hospitalized after being shot several times by police following the knife rampage at Nice’s Notre-Dame basilica last Thursday.

“He hasn’t yet been questioned, his prognosis remains uncertain,” another inquiry source said on Monday.

Issaoui, who was known to Tunisian police for violence and drug offences, arrived in France only last month, having first crossed the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four more people were detained for questioning yesterday morning, including a 29-year-old man suspected of being in contact with Issaoui, a judicial source said.

They were taken into custody in the Val-d’Oise department just north of Paris, which has several suburbs with large immigrant communities.

Six people were previously detained over suspected links with Issaoui, but only one remained in custody yesterday — a 29-year-old Tunisian who was aboard the boat that brought Issaoui to Lampedusa, sources said.

Italian media reports say Issaoui was initially placed in quarantine with nearly 400 other migrants aboard a ferry boat before being allowed to disembark at Bari in southern Italy on October 9.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿