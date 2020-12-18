France’s Macron tests positive for COVID-19, goes into self-isolation

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said, sending at least two fellow leaders as well as other top French officials into self-isolation.

He is one of several world leaders who have contracted COVID-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United States President Donald Trump.

Macron was tested after the “onset of the first symptoms” and will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days,” his office said in a statement.

“He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely.”

The result comes at a tricky time for Macron as he seeks to handle the pandemic crisis in his own country while keeping a close eye on talks for a Brexit trade deal and a host of other international issues.

Macron had notably attended an European Union summit in Brussels last week and also on Monday was personally present at a conference in Paris organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel, who was present in Paris for that meeting, has entered self-isolation, his spokesman said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was also at the meeting, is going into quarantine, his office said.

As result of the diagnosis, a trip next week by Macron to Lebanon where the president had been pressing for far-reaching political change after the giant Beirut port explosion in August has been cancelled, his office said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will self-isolate after contact with Macron. His office said the premier shows no symptoms but will not be going to the French Senate later to outline his government’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

Macron’s wife Brigitte will also be self-isolating but also shows no symptoms, according to her office.

World leaders wished Macron a speedy recovery.

“Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted British Prime Minister Johnson, who has locked horns with Macron in recent months over trade talks.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that she was with Macron “with all my heart.” “We are going to defeat this pandemic together,” she said on Twitter.

“We will continue to work hand in hand to immunize and protect our citizens.”

France earlier this week eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the coronavirus but infection rates remain high.

There is still a nationwide overnight curfew from 8pm to halt the spread of the virus while restaurants and cafes as well as theaters and cinemas remain closed.

Over 59,300 people have died in France since the start of the pandemic.

The recording of over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday alone has also generated huge concern as people shop and travel more intensely ahead of the Christmas holidays.