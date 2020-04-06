French TV ‘sorry’ after racist slur against China

Home » World

A FRENCH news channel apologized on Saturday after one of its reporters was heard to whisper “they are burying the Pokemons” during coverage of China’s day of mourning for novel coronavirus victims.

BFMTV and its journalist Emmanuel Lechypre were lambasted as racist and “shockingly insensitive” on social media after the business reporter made the comment over live footage of the three-minute silence observed across China.

About 3,300 people have died in the pandemic in China, which first appeared there in December.

Lechypre later apologized, saying that he did not know his microphone was on.

“I allowed myself to say something totally inappropriate, thinking that the microphones were off. I am very sorry.”

The channel’s boss, Marc-Olivier Fogiel, also apologized to viewers, although it remains unclear whether Lechypre will be sanctioned.

Many on social media called for his sacking, with others pointing out that Pokemon characters are in fact Japanese.

The homage was led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the country coming to a halt as cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens wailed.

The tribute was a chance to mourn “martyrs” — a title bestowed last week on 14 medical workers who died fighting the pandemic.