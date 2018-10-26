French media angry at move from Elysee

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron will go ahead with plans to move the presidential press room away from the Elysee Palace, despite calls by journalists to scrap a decision they say would make it more difficult to cover government business.

The press room overlooks the palace’s central courtyard, letting journalists see visitors come and go. But soon after Macron took office last year, aides said he would relocate it from within the palace walls to a street nearby.

Late on Wednesday, Macron’s office announced it would implement the plan by the end of the year even though the presidential press association, which represents accredited journalists covering Macron, has urged him to reconsider.

“This new press room will offer improved working conditions for a greater number of journalists,” the Elysee said.

Journalists said moving the office would undermine a symbol of transparency and accountability, highlighting Macron’s preferred communications strategy of using Twitter and Facebook to bypass the media. Government sources said the main goal of the move was to prevent easy access to advisers and staff.