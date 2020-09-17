Advanced Search

September 17, 2020

French school closures

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 September 17, 2020 | Print Edition

More French schools have closed after several students tested positive for COVID-19 while a further 2,100 individual classes have also been called off, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said yesterday.

Early last week, just 28 schools were closed shortly after the school year resumed but that number hit 81 over the past week.

“We have around 1,200 new COVID cases among students compared with last week,” Blanquer said. “We shut down a class as soon as there are three cases.” He noted the closures were a small fraction of the 60,000 schools, calling the beginning of the new school year “the best possible given the health crisis.”

